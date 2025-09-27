  • home icon
  "12 years of being loyal" - Major star reveals frustration with WWE 

"12 years of being loyal" - Major star reveals frustration with WWE 

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 27, 2025 13:59 GMT
Former WWE Champion.
Former WWE Champion. [Star's Instagram handle]

A major star has revealed frustration with WWE after years of loyalty. Over the years, certain stars have expressed their unhappiness over how they were treated by the promotion.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella has revealed how after giving birth to her first child, she was let go by WWE. Carmella became a mother in November 2023 but suffered complications during and after the delivery.

She suffered from nerve damage and drop foot, leading to a delay in her in-ring return, and WWE eventually chose not to renew her contract, confirming her departure in February this year. During an interview with Forbes, she revealed why she was frustrated with WWE.

"I told WWE, 'I know I can’t wrestle, but I would love to come back in any capacity.' Legally, they did nothing wrong, but after 12 years of being loyal, it was frustrating. Had I not had a baby, maybe they still wouldn’t have renewed my contract. It's impossible to know. But it's hard not to connect the two,” she said. [H/T Forbes]
The Princess of Staten Island had worked her way up in WWE after starting in NXT. She became a mainstay of the Women's division on SmackDown and became the first-ever winner of the Women's Money in the Bank match.

She would later cash in the briefcase on Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

Former WWE Champion revealed struggles during second pregnancy

A few weeks ago on Instagram, Carmella shared her struggles during her second ongoing pregnancy.

She said it has been exhausting and rough, adding that she hasn't been able to eat properly.

She also mentioned that she hasn't been able to enjoy this pregnancy compared to the first time.

Carmella, whose real name is Leah Van Dale, has been married to WWE commentator Corey Graves since 2022.

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
