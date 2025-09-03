"I’m still getting sick" - Carmella makes heartbreaking confession

Former WWE star Carmella has made a heartbreaking confession. A few months ago, the former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that she is expecting her second child with WWE commentator Corey Graves.Carmella gave birth to the couple's first child, Dimitri, in November 2023. However, after the announcement of a second pregnancy, things haven't been going smoothly for The Princess of Staten Island.In an emotional Instagram post, she revealed that her recent pregnancy has been &quot;rough.&quot; She said she hasn't really enjoyed being pregnant this time around.&quot;I’m still getting sick — even this close to my due date. eating feels impossible, nothing sounds good, and everything makes me nauseous. i’m exhausted all the time. everyone keeps telling me “It’s because you have a toddler,” and maybe that’s true, but wow… it has been next level,&quot; she wrote in the caption of the post.Carmella, whose real name is Leah Van Dale, tied the knot with Graves in 2022. The couple are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their second child together, but it hasn't been an easy journey for the former Ms. Money in the Bank.&quot;I can’t wait to get this baby out of me just to feel human again. I know postpartum won’t exactly be a walk in the park (because newborn + toddler = survival mode), but I’m holding onto hope that I’ll at least feel like me again on the other side,&quot; she added.She mentioned that she hasn't even taken maternity photos this time around. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarmella developed an injury during her first pregnancyCarmella went through a 60-hour labor during her first pregnancy. She faced complications with herniated discs during the delivery.This led to further issues as she suffered from a drop foot, making her foot non-functional for a while. This delayed her return to the ring, and WWE eventually decided not to renew her contract, leading to her exit in February this year.She had been a part of the promotion for 12 years, having worked her way up from NXT and established herself as a top star in the Women's division on SmackDown.