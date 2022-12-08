122-day SmackDown streak could be ended by top WWE star, according to the Street Profits

Ricochet defeated Santos Escobar last week on WWE SmackDown in one of the night's biggest surprises to book a future match against GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship.

The One and Only is a clear underdog heading into the match, which doesn't yet have a date set, but is expected to take place in around two weeks' time.

As part of this week's episode of The Bump, The Street Profits opened up about the match and revealed that they believe that Ricochet will be the man to defeat The Ring General and end his undefeated streak.

"I will say this, Ricochet is my boy and GUNTHER does have the numbers game on his side but I think Ricochet has a wild card, a X-Factor if you will. And a trump card and I believe Braun Strowman is somewhere lurking around because you know he has a little beef with Imperium as well. So the cards are on Ricochet right there. I got my boy Ricochet," said Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits.

GUNTHER has been undefeated since making his way up to WWE's main roster

The Ring General is one of the most dominant WWE Superstars in the company at the moment and has been undefeated on the main roster since his debut on April 8th. GUNTHER is flanked by Imperium in the same way that Roman Reigns has The Bloodline and has definitely used that to his advantage.

The former NXT UK Champion was pinned several times during his time working on the developmental brand but is yet to taste defeat since his promotion to the main roster.

At present, and as noted by The Street Profits, Braun Strowman has picked a fight with GUNTHER, and The Ring General appears to be dodging The Monster of all Monsters.

