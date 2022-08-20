Create

13-year veteran wins Fatal-5-Way match to challenge Gunther at Clash at the Castle for the Intercontinental Championship

The Intercontinental Champion has a big task ahead of him
Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 20, 2022 07:27 AM IST

At Clash at the Castle, Gunther will be the first person to defend the Intercontinental Championship in a premium live event since WrestleMania 37. After an epic Fatal-5-Way match on SmackDown, Sheamus emerged as the new #1 contender for the IC Title.

The blue brand had a Fatal-5-Way match between Sheamus, Madcap Moss, Ricochet, Happy Corbin, and Sami Zayn to determine Gunther's next title challenger.

While the Montreal crowd was behind hometown hero Sami Zayn throughout, he didn't walk out victoriously. Instead, Sheamus picked up the win to secure the Intercontinental Title match.

This the fans will be getting a heel vs. heel match as one of the marquee bouts at Clash at the Castle.

The #ICTitle will be defended for the 1st time on PPV since #WrestleMania 37 at #WWECastle!Let's restore the prestige of the working man's title! #SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/K8yvePwhkK

What's interesting to note is that the Intercontinental Title is the only championship Sheamus is yet to win in WWE. He debuted on the main roster in 2009 and has won it all - including the Money in the Bank, Royal Rumble, and King of the Ring.

The future Hall of Famer needs one more title to become a Grand Slam Champion. Fans will have to stay tuned till Clash at the Castle.

Will he be able to derail the rising Intercontinental Champion Gunther? Sound off in the comments below.

