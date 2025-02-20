13-year WWE veteran will be the one to end Tiffany Stratton's championship reign, predicts veteran

Tiffany Stratton has now held the WWE Women's Championship for over 45 days. A wrestling veteran recently predicted The Buff Barbie would drop the title to a huge superstar.

On the January 3 episode of SmackDown, Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to capture the WWE Women's Title. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair returned earlier this month and won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. After a heated confrontation in which The Blonde Bombshell asked The Queen to choose to challenge her at WrestleMania, the 13-year veteran announced last Friday on SmackDown that she would indeed battle the 25-year-old at The Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Greg Gagne, Tiffany Stratton's former trainer, predicted that the young superstar would lose the championship to Flair in Las Vegas.

"I don't know who's gonna come out on that one. I would think Charlotte would, but we'll see what happens," he said. [15:05-15:09]

Vince Russo slammed WWE for allegedly burying Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown

Last Friday, Tiffany Stratton defended her championship against Nia Jax. As she seemed on her way to beat The Irresistible Force, Jax's associate, Candice LeRae, attacked her. While Jax and LeRae then attempted to gang up on the champion, Hall of Famer Trish Stratus came to her aid. However, The Diva of the Decade was taken out by the reigning Queen of the Ring.

As Tiffany lay in pain, Charlotte Flair headed to the ring, grabbed a chair, and taunted the champion before announcing that she would face the 25-year-old at WrestleMania. Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized the segment, claiming the company buried Stratton.

"So, Nia Jax hurts Tiffany Stratton. Tiffany Stratton's the champion. Okay, so the ring loads up with referees and agents and they're checking on Tiffany Stratton. Tiffany Stratton is doing a job. She's selling, selling, selling, selling. Tommy, then they all leave her in the middle of the ring so Charlotte can come out? That is your champion; she's hurt; we're not gonna help her to the back; we're all just going to leave? Do you know how pi*s poor that is, Tommy? It totally buried her. It totally made her weak," he said.

It will be interesting to see how long Stratton holds on to the WWE Women's Championship.

