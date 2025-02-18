Huge WWE star has officially turned babyface for the first-time-ever on main roster, says analyst

A top WWE SmackDown star has been a heel since joining the main roster a year ago. However, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts recently claimed the aforementioned competitor has officially turned babyface.

Ad

Tiffany Stratton had a successful run in NXT before moving to SmackDown in February 2024. Over the past year, the 25-year-old was one of the top female heels on the blue brand. Earlier this year, she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to capture the WWE Women's Championship from Nia Jax. Since then, she has seemingly been transitioning into a babyface.

Last Friday, Stratton defeated Nia Jax in a title match via disqualification after Candice LeRae attacked her. As LeRae and Jax ganged up on the champion, Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who was in attendance, jumped to the ring to save The Buff Barbie. The Diva of the Decade would now team up with Stratton against Nia and Candice at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts claimed the former gymnast's alliance with the seven-time Women's Champion has now cemented her babyface turn:

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

"Trish Stratus saving Tiffany Stratton cements Tiffany Stratton as a babyface. As if you didn't know already, she's already in a match with Nia Jax, but she hasn't been acting like a babyface. I never understood why Tiffany Stratton after winning the title wouldn't immediately act like a babyface. We've all wanted her to win the title. She beat Nia Jax for it. Like, this is what we wanted, let's just all cheer for it," he said.

Ad

The RAW Talk host pointed out that although Stratton continued to cut heel promos following her title win, Stratus coming to her aid against Jax and LeRae turned her into a babyface without her doing anything:

"So, I thought from the beginning she should kinda be treated that way. But the way she was talking, the promos that she was cutting, it was still very sort of villain-esque. Tiffany fighting Nia, losing in an underhanded way because of Nia's best friend Candice LeRae and then Trish Stratus coming in to help Tiffany Stratton tells the world right there and then without Tiffany having to do anything that's a good guy. That's the hero. That's the babyface." [From 36:38 to 37:34]

Ad

Ad

Tiffany Stratton will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41

After over a year of absence, Charlotte Flair returned earlier this month to win the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. Last Friday on SmackDown, The Queen announced that she would challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

On the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. predicted that Flair would dethrone Stratton at The Show of Shows:

Ad

"Well, it really doesn't matter who gets involved. She's [Charlotte Flair] gonna walk out with the belt," he said.

Ad

It would be interesting to see if Stratton would be able to overcome the 14-time Women's Champion at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback