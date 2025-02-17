  • home icon
  Trish Stratus fuels rumors on her WWE future ahead of  WrestleMania 41

Trish Stratus fuels rumors on her WWE future ahead of  WrestleMania 41

By Marc Middleton
Modified Feb 17, 2025 23:15 GMT
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returns on SmackDown
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returns on SmackDown

Trish Stratus and WWE are currently working on plans to celebrate her 25th anniversary. The history-making women's wrestler has stayed relevant within the WWE Universe and outside of the industry and is now headed back to the ring. Rumors and speculation on Trish's WrestleMania return are also heating up.

Canada's Greatest Export originally retired from in-ring competition in 2006, just seven years after signing with WWE. Despite her relatively short run, Trish is widely regarded as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time. She has made several appearances since retiring, including 23 in-ring outings.

Ahead of her surprise Royal Rumble return, Trish revealed that she and officials were planning her 25th-anniversary celebration for 2025. Rumors picked up when a SmackDown angle led to Stratus and Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber on March 1 in Trish's hometown of Toronto.

"Stratusfaction in Las Vegas. @fanaticsevents," Trish Stratus wrote.
Officials confirmed Trish's appearance, along with Stratton, Liv Morgan, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and The Undertaker. The five-day interactive fan experience begins Thursday, April 17, at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall and wraps up the following Monday.

Fanatics is running WWE World once again this year. The mega-event will feature exclusive merchandise and immersive experiences such as expanded memorabilia and all-new exhibits, autographs, and photo-ops.

Trish Stratus set for WWE Elimination Chamber match

World Wrestling Entertainment's final PLE before WrestleMania 41 will be the 15th Elimination Chamber event, airing live on Saturday, March 1, at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated lineup:

  • Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae
  • Women's Elimination Chamber Match: Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez or Raquel Rodriguez
  • Men's Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Seth Rollins or Finn Balor
youtube-cover

The six-person lineups for the Elimination Chamber matches will be finalized on tonight's RAW. The final two qualifiers are Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
