John Cena will make history when he returns to WWE at Elimination Chamber

John Cena is set to break multiple WWE records at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41. The veteran superstar will enter the Chamber for the final time in less than two weeks now, then head to The Grandest Stage of Them All. New information shows Cena can potentially shatter records but will absolutely set a few.

The Face that Runs the Place was the first WWE Superstar to declare his Elimination Chamber spot and the only one that did not have to qualify. Cena is retiring at the end of this year, which means this will be his final outing in the dreaded Chamber structure. His last Chamber match was in 2018, and his last Chamber win went down in 2011 to earn a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 27. Cena beat CM Punk, Sheamus, R-Truth, John Morrison, and Randy Orton in the Chamber that night but later failed to dethrone The Miz in the 'Mania main event.

Cena won't beat Orton's record of most Chamber appearances with nine, but this year's match will tie him with Chris Jericho at second with eight appearances. If Cena can get the win on March 1, he will tie Triple H's record of the most Chamber victories with four.

Cena is going into the Chamber match with five career eliminations inside the steel structure. He could pass The Undertaker at six, Triple H at seven, Randy Orton with eight, and Chris Jericho's 10 Chamber eliminations.

Cena will make more history if he wins the Chamber to secure a WrestleMania Vegas match with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Just earning the match will tie Triple H's record of the most World Title matches at 'Mania with nine. Cena will break Ric Flair's coveted record of 16 World Championship reigns if he were to dethrone The American Nightmare at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Updated WWE Elimination Chamber lineup

WWE will present its 15th Elimination Chamber event on Saturday, March 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated lineup:

Women's Elimination Chamber Match: Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez or Raquel Rodriguez

Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez or Raquel Rodriguez Men's Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Seth Rollins or Finn Balor

John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Seth Rollins or Finn Balor Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae

Monday's RAW will feature the final two Elimination Chamber qualifiers. Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor, and Roxanne Perez will face Raquel Rodriguez.

