WWE Hall of Famer arrives from the crowd to save Tiffany Stratton from vicious attack; gets laid out seconds later

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 15, 2025 03:52 GMT
Tiffany Stratton
Tiffany Stratton is the current WWE Women's Champion (Image source: WWE's website and X account)

Tiffany Stratton was on the receiving end of a vicious attack tonight. However, a WWE Hall of Famer tried to save her.

Trish Stratus was at ringside during WWE SmackDown tonight when Tiffany Stratton defended her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax. Nia has been trying to get a rematch against Stratton since the latter cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase and became champion.

Tonight on SmackDown, both women competed in a title match. This was Stratton's toughest test as champion, and Nia Jax took her to the limit in an incredible match. Just as the Buff Barbie was about to win the bout,

Candice LeRae attacked her, causing a DQ. Candice then went and grabbed a steel chair but Trish Stratus arrived from the crowd and stopped her. She tried to fight off Nia and Candice. However, the numbers were not in her favor, and Nia laid her out. Nia then hit Stratton with a leg drop before she and Candice left the ring feeling proud of what they had just done in the ring.

It will be interesting to see if this will result in Trish Stratus making her return to the ring after tonight's assault.

Edited by Angana Roy
