Tiffany Stratton sends warning to Charlotte Flair after WrestleMania decision

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton sent a warning to Charlotte Flair after The Queen chose The Buff Barbie as her WrestleMania 41 opponent on SmackDown. The two will square off at The Show of Shows for the WWE Women's Championship.

Ad

On the latest edition of the blue brand, Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her title against former ally Nia Jax, picking up a win via DQ. However, after the bout, The Irresistible Force attacked the 25-year-old along with Trish Stratus, who was in attendance and tried to make the save for the WWE Women's Champion. To make things worse for Stratton, Charlotte Flair entered the squared circle when she was laid out, to make the announcement.

Ad

Trending

Tiffany Stratton took to her Instagram account today to warn Charlotte Flair. The SmackDown star claimed she was on her way to slay a queen for the second time. On the January 3 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, she cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract to dethrone the Queen of The Ring 2024, Nia Jax. This was her first title on the main roster.

"On my way to becoming a 2x queen slayer," she wrote.

Ad

You can check out Tiffany Stratton's Instagram post below:

Ad

Ex-WWE writer shares his take on Charlotte Flair's Royal Rumble win

On her return to WWE from injury, Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble Match to punch her ticket to a title match at WrestleMania 41. The multi-time Women's Champion winning the bout induced mixed emotions among the fans. However, former head writer for WWE Vince Russo believes the Stamford-based promotion made the right call.

Ad

During his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Royal Rumble Review and Breakdown, Russo referred to The Queen as the best wrestler. He further praised her and claimed Flair's win was the correct booking decision despite it being predictable.

"I think it's good. I think that's what they should have done. [...] Charlotte Flair in that ring was the best wrestler, and she is the best wrestler. And every time she's been healthy, she's been heads and tails above everybody else. And you can't bring somebody back after a year-long injury and not have them win the 'Rumble. She's the best women's wrestler on the roster. She's been away for a year. Predictable, yes, but Chris, sometimes when you're writing this stuff, you've got to give the people what they want. And I had no problem with that outcome whatsoever," he said. [From 01:52 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Tiffany Stratton has already defended her title against former champions Bayley and Nia Jax. It will be interesting to see how she performs when she clashes with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback