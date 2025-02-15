Charlotte Flair sends a six-word message to Tiffany Stratton immediately after choosing her for WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair sent a six-word message to Tiffany Stratton after challenging her for WrestleMania 41. The Queen made her decision official after Stratton's title match against Jax on this week's SmackDown.

Stratton became the new WWE Women's Champion on the January 3rd, 2025, edition of SmackDown. She finally cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax and dethroned her. This week on the blue brand, the former champion finally got her rematch but was unsuccessful in regaining the title, as Candice LeRae's interference led to a No Contest.

Post-match, Jax and LeRae continued assaulting Stratton before Trish Stratus saved the Women's Champion. However, the Hall of Famer was also laid out by Jax. The Queen finally made her way out to the ring, as she set up a huge title match for WrestleMania 41.

On X, Flair reacted immediately after challenging Stratton, sending her a six-word message.

"Be careful what you ask for—💅🏼," wrote Charlotte Flair.

While Stratton is confirmed to make her WrestleMania debut this year, she is also set to be in action at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. The 25-year-old superstar will team up with Trish Stratus to face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match.

