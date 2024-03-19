14-time World Champion posts a heartwarming backstage photo with Bray Wyatt

A 14-time World Champion recently took to social media to post a heartwarming backstage photo with late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. The champion in question is Charlotte Flair.

Flair has been out of in-ring competition since December 2023 after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her match against Asuka. The Queen underwent successful surgery in January and has been posting regularly on her social media to update her fans on her recovery.

WWE recently announced that they will be releasing a documentary on Peacock about late superstar Bray Wyatt on April 1. Many stars have since reacted to this announcement, including Braun Strowman and Triple H.

Now Charlotte Flair has taken to her Instagram stories to post a heartwarming backstage photo with The Eater of Worlds where the duo can be seen hugging each other.

You can check out a screenshot of her Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Charlotte Flair's Instagram story

JoJo Offerman said she was missing late WWE star Bray Wyatt on her 30th birthday

JoJo Offerman took to Instagram to post about her 30th birthday in September of last year, writing that she was grateful for everyone who wished her. She also mentioned that she was missing Bray Wyatt and wrote a heartbreaking message to him:

"I am so grateful for each and every person that spent my birthday with me and wished me a happy birthday. I had an incredible weekend! Thank you all so much! There was no denying there was a hole that only Windham could fill. I wish more than anything he could have physically been a part of today. But I know for a fact he was all around. I felt him every second. I'll miss you and I'll love you forever, Windham. I'm in the 30's club now!!!"

Many stars in WWE have shared their incredible stories about Bray Wyatt. He was one of the greatest minds in the pro wrestling world, and his legacy will live on forever.

What was your favorite memory of Bray? Let us know using the discuss button.