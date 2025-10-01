  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton shares heartbreaking advice

14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton shares heartbreaking advice

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 01, 2025 15:24 GMT
Randy Orton. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Randy Orton. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Randy Orton has shared some heartbreaking advice after spending over two decades in WWE. The Viper made his debut with the sports entertainment giant back in 2002 and has been a mainstay of the company since then.

Ad

During his tenure in WWE, Orton has won 14 WWE World Championships and held multiple other Titles. He has also faced setbacks in the form of injuries, having taken some punishing bumps along the way.

The Legend Killer was present at the LA premiere of the Speed Goes Pro event featuring the popular YouTuber IShowSpeed. While talking to the media, Orton mentioned Speed taking a Spear from Bron Breakker at this year's Royal Rumble before sharing some advice for him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"If I could give Speed any advice, in another couple of decades, make sure that you've moved on and you're not taking bumps like that, because it's gonna be hard to get up in the morning - take it from me," he said.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

The veteran wrestler has taken more than his fair share of some nasty bumps in the ring and is well aware of the repercussions it can have on one's body.

IShowSpeed has featured in WWE quite a few times and even took an RKO from Orton at WrestleMania XL on the announcer's table during the Triple Threat match featuring Logan Paul and Kevin Owens.

Speed tried to RKO Randy Orton

During the Speed Goes Pro premiere, the popular streamer had stars from various fields attend the event. Randy Orton showed up with his wife, Kim, to represent WWE.

Ad

As the two-time Royal Rumble winner was talking to the media, Speed sneaked behind him and tried to hit an RKO on him.

However, Orton, being the master of the RKO out of nowhere, thwarted his attempt and stopped him from getting payback. This led to a lighthearted exchange between the two stars.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications