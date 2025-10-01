14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton shares heartbreaking advice

Randy Orton has shared some heartbreaking advice after spending over two decades in WWE. The Viper made his debut with the sports entertainment giant back in 2002 and has been a mainstay of the company since then.During his tenure in WWE, Orton has won 14 WWE World Championships and held multiple other Titles. He has also faced setbacks in the form of injuries, having taken some punishing bumps along the way.The Legend Killer was present at the LA premiere of the Speed Goes Pro event featuring the popular YouTuber IShowSpeed. While talking to the media, Orton mentioned Speed taking a Spear from Bron Breakker at this year's Royal Rumble before sharing some advice for him.&quot;If I could give Speed any advice, in another couple of decades, make sure that you've moved on and you're not taking bumps like that, because it's gonna be hard to get up in the morning - take it from me,&quot; he said.The veteran wrestler has taken more than his fair share of some nasty bumps in the ring and is well aware of the repercussions it can have on one's body.IShowSpeed has featured in WWE quite a few times and even took an RKO from Orton at WrestleMania XL on the announcer's table during the Triple Threat match featuring Logan Paul and Kevin Owens.Speed tried to RKO Randy OrtonDuring the Speed Goes Pro premiere, the popular streamer had stars from various fields attend the event. Randy Orton showed up with his wife, Kim, to represent WWE.As the two-time Royal Rumble winner was talking to the media, Speed sneaked behind him and tried to hit an RKO on him.However, Orton, being the master of the RKO out of nowhere, thwarted his attempt and stopped him from getting payback. This led to a lighthearted exchange between the two stars.