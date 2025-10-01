[WATCH] Randy Orton avoids attack at public non-WWE event

  • home icon
By JP David
Modified Oct 01, 2025 10:34 GMT
Randy Orton is a WWE legend. (Photo: WWE.com)
Randy Orton is a WWE legend. (Photo: WWE.com)

Randy Orton attended a huge non-WWE event in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday. The Viper was still alert despite the setting, avoiding an attack by a pretty popular celebrity.

At WrestleMania 40, Orton and Kevin Owens challenged Logan Paul for the United States Championship in a triple threat match. Paul was accompanied to the ring by streamer IShowSpeed, who was the masked Prime bottle mascot. During the match, Speed was hit with an RKO on the announcer's table.

On Tuesday's LA premiere of Speed Goes Pro, Orton and his wife, Kim Orton, attended the event to represent WWE and support Speed. While speaking to the media, the energetic streamer came up from behind and tried to hit the RKO on the 14-time WWE world champion.

But of course, Orton is the only one capable of hitting an RKO out of nowhere, preventing Speed from getting his revenge. Nevertheless, it was a lighthearted moment between the two stars. The Master of the RKO is set to appear on the show, wherein Speed goes up against pro athletes.

Here's the video of IShowSpeed trying to hit the RKO on Randy Orton:

The first episode of Speed Goes Pro was uploaded on IShowSpeed's YouTube channel, featuring legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Other athletes set to appear on the show include Randy Orton, Kevin Durant, Suni Lee and Joey Chestnut, as per The Wrap.

WWE Hall of Famer wants Randy Orton to turn heel

While Randy Orton is currently a good guy on WWE television, he was a much better heel during his legendary career. Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared on his appearance on TMZ Sports' Inside the Ring podcast that he wants The Viper to get back to his villainous ways because he's being underutilized as a babyface.

"Some people think he’s being underused right now, and I’m one of those people. But I wouldn’t want Randy to be champion as good guy Randy. I want Randy in the role that’s tailor-made for him: coming in, punting people again, RKO-ing people's grandmothers and kids, stomping everyone. Let Randy be Randy," Henry said.

Orton is currently an ally of Cody Rhodes ahead of his match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel: Perth. However, he's seemingly interested in Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship, eyeing the prize this past Friday on SmackDown.

JP David

JP David

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Edited by JP David
