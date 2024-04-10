Randy Orton breaks silence after taking out IShowSpeed with an RKO at WWE WrestleMania 40

Randy Orton has finally addressed taking out the popular streamer, IShowSpeed, with a brutal RKO at the recently concluded WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Viper competed in a three-way match at Night Two of The Show of Shows for Logan Paul's US Championship, which also featured Kevin Owens. During Logan's entrance, IShowSpeed appeared in a Prime bottle costume.

However, his identity was revealed only later, when he pulled Orton's leg while the latter was gearing up to take down Logan Paul with an RKO. As expected, Randy Orton was enraged and did not hesitate to take out the streamer with an RKO on the top of the announcer's table, which generated a thunderous pop from fans.

Despite this, The Viper ended up eventually short of winning, as Logan Paul found a way to pin Kevin Owens and retain his coveted United States Championship. Now, Orton has finally addressed his actions on Instagram and sarcastically wrote that he wished a speedy recovery for IShowSpeed.

"I’d like to wish @ishowspeed a speedy recovery 🐍," wrote Orton.

Randy Orton's wife, Kim Orton, too shared a clip of her husband's hilarious interaction with IShowSpeed on Instagram.

IShowSpeed gave update after Randy Orton attacked him at WrestleMania 40

A few hours after being taken out with an RKO, IShowSpeed provided an update on his health. The streamer confessed that Orton's attack had given him a headache and that his neck was also in a bad condition. Though he added that he might have to visit the hospital, he assured fans he would eventually be fine.

"You guys know I got RKO'd by Randy Orton. You know, I'm being honest, everything is real. I have a fat headache right now. My neck is kinda f**ked. It's very stiff like it's cramped up. I got the wind knocked out of me. I might just be in the hospital for one day, Imma be okay."

Considering just how much chatter IShowSpeed's WrestleMania 40 has generated, it remains to be seen if WWE brings him back down the line.

