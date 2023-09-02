14-time WWE champion set to be part of a massive tag-team match on next week's SmackDown

14-time women's champion Charlotte Flair is set to be in action on next week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Bayley faced Shotzi in singles competition. The rivalry between the duo started a few months back when the latter confronted the Role Model after their match. This resulted in a backstage altercation where Bayley cut Shotzi's hair.

The match saw Shotzi start strong as she was able to put Bayley off her game in the initial stages. However, former WWE Women's Champion, with her fellow Damage CTRL members ringside, gained control as the match progressed.

In the closing stages of the bout, Charlotte's music hit as she made her way out and attacked the current Champion, IYO SKY. She later attacked Bayley, which allowed Shotzi to execute a DDT and secure an important win.

It was later announced that Charlotte would be teaming up with Shotzi to face the Damage CTRL duo in a tag team match on next week's episode of SmackDown.

This win was Shotzi's first singles victory on WWE television since November 2022.

