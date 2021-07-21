14-time WWE World Champion says Roman Reigns is the "biggest star in the industry"

At WWE Money in the Bank 2021, Roman Reigns went to war against Edge in a match that featured plenty of shenanigans. At the end of the fight, Reigns defeated his rival to retain the Universal Championship.

The post-match celebration was surprisingly interrupted by John Cena, who is now aiming for the Universal title at next month's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated on Monday afternoon, 14-time WWE World Champion Triple H revealed that he was impressed by Roman Reigns' reaction to Cena's surprise appearance.

WWE’s executive vice president of global talent strategy and development praised the current Universal Champion by calling him the biggest star in the entire industry.

“Roman is the biggest star in WWE, he’s the biggest star in the industry,” said Triple H. “He perfected his craft at a really hard time to do so with no fans. He put so much into his character work, and his reaction to Cena was as powerful as the moment itself. Watching that, I couldn’t help but think back to how long he’s been doing this and some of the tougher times he’s been through. Right now, he’s performing on a whole other level. He’s at the point where he is no longer thinking about the character, he just is.”

Roman Reigns' villainous character has ruled Friday Night SmackDown since last year.

Thanks to a mix of excellent storylines, great opponents, and a solid supporting cast featuring The Usos and Paul Heyman, Reigns is certainly on the best run of his WWE career thus far.

But do you agree with Triple H's comments about the Universal Champion?

John Cena is not the only one Roman Reigns has to worry about in WWE

Big E

During this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Big E and Nikki A.S.H. won their respective MITB ladder matches. On the Monday Night RAW episode after Sunday's show, Nikki surprised everyone in attendance.

Following a main event contest between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and successfully pinned Charlotte to become the new RAW Women's Champion. Nikki A.S.H. then celebrated with the crowd to conclude the show on a feel-good note.

Another feel-good moment might occur at some point down the line, as Big E is also a fan-favorite who could cash in the contract to become a world champion.

this picture is so pure and wholesome :,) i’m so happy for big e #MITB pic.twitter.com/a8pFmi17Ft — sara ◉ — 𝙛𝙖𝙣 𝙖𝙘𝙘 (@embracethvision) July 19, 2021

As a SmackDown star, Big E will likely have his eyes on Roman Reigns' Universal title.

Do you think he might cash in on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley instead? Let us know in the comments section below.

