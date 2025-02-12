14-year veteran will win first-ever WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 41, thinks Bill Apter (Exclusive)

The Road to WrestleMania 41 is in full swing right now in WWE. While booking decisions are expectedly unpredictable, legendary journalist Bill Apter thinks that one particular name will be winning his first world title this year.

The name being referenced is Jey Uso, who won this year's Royal Rumble after a fantastic performance. Eliminating John Cena has undoubtedly set him up perfectly for a monster run, and he has already challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Speaking about Jey Uso on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that the 14-year veteran would probably win the belt from Gunther after an intense match:

"So since Gunther has beaten Jey Uso so often, so many times already, is this his comeuppance? I think win or lose, you know, he is still gonna be loved by everybody. But you'd think they are gonna put the world title on him, right?" [4:52 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen if Bill Apter's prediction will come true at WrestleMania this year.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

