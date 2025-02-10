15 Royal Rumble entrants "didn't need to be in the ring," WWE legend says

Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso won the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble matches in Indianapolis, Indiana, on February 1. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash watched the premium live event and thought many of the Rumble participants were underwhelming.

The 30-woman match featured new WWE signing Jordynne Grace, five NXT talents, and the returns of Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella, and Trish Stratus. Later in the show, the 30-man bout ended with Jey Uso celebrating with fans after John Cena's surprise elimination.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash made it clear he was not impressed with the quality of some of the entrants in both matches:

"I thought that the women's [Royal Rumble], I'll just be honest, I thought that there were probably 10 people that didn't need to be in the ring. Probably five for the men. One of the guys ran down in the men's thing, I didn't even know who it was." [43:03 – 43:22]

Nash competed in the Royal Rumble in 1994, 1996, 2011, and 2014. During his last appearance, the nWo member lasted two minutes and 36 seconds before being eliminated by Roman Reigns.

One Royal Rumble match stood out to Kevin Nash

The 2025 Royal Rumble event featured Cody Rhodes' successful Undisputed WWE Championship defense against Kevin Owens in a Ladder match. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa also retained the WWE Tag Team Championship against Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin in a two-out-of-three falls bout.

Reflecting on the rest of the show, Kevin Nash revealed what he liked about the tag team contest:

"I thought it was great. I really enjoyed it. I thought it was great psychology, great athleticism, everybody worked their a**es off, and, best of three falls, by the time they went into that last fall, they got the people." [42:40 – 42:55]

In the same episode, Nash explained how he knew Cena would not win the Men's Rumble when he removed his shirt.

