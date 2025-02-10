John Cena's lack of tan gave away Royal Rumble ending, WWE legend says

By Danny Hart
Modified Feb 10, 2025 14:56 GMT
John Cena competed in his final Royal Rumble [Image Credits: wwe.com]
John Cena competed in his final Royal Rumble [Image credits: wwe.com]

John Cena finished as the runner-up to Jey Uso in the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match. According to two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, he knew the 16-time World Champion would not win as soon as he removed his shirt.

Cena was the 23rd entrant in the 30-man match. The 47-year-old looked set to win his final Royal Rumble after eliminating Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, and Logan Paul. However, he surprisingly failed to book his ticket to WrestleMania 41 after being pushed off the ring apron by Jey Uso.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash said Cena's lack of tan gave away the finish to the match:

"I've been around this a long time. Like, very close to it, and you just know, especially when John came down and took off his shirt and he didn't have a tan, I was like, 'There's no way. This is not gonna be his way into WrestleMania with no tan.'" [45:22 – 45:50]
youtube-cover

Nash was a WCW wrestler in 1997 when many people expected Sting to beat Hulk Hogan clean at Starrcade for the world title. In 2020, former WCW President Eric Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks podcast that Sting not having a tan played a role in the event's controversial finish.

John Cena's new route to WrestleMania 41

As he prepares to retire from in-ring competition at the end of 2025, John Cena has made it his mission to win a 17th world title. The Hollywood star already holds the joint record of 16 world title reigns alongside Ric Flair.

After the Royal Rumble, Cena announced his entry into the Men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1. The winner of the six-man bout will challenge for a world title at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20.

CM Punk qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match by defeating Sami Zayn on the February 3 episode of RAW. Drew McIntyre will also participate inside the steel structure following his win over Jimmy Uso and LA Knight on the February 7 episode of SmackDown.

Do you think John Cena's lack of tan gave away the Royal Rumble finish? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

