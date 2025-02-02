John Cena sends a one-word message after declaring his next move following the Royal Rumble

John Cena came up short in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Cena and Jey Uso were among the final two in the Rumble before The Yeet Master secured the victory.

After failing to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match, Cena announced his entry into the Elimination Chamber. The veteran intends to win his 17th WWE World Championship and headline his final WrestleMania.

On X (fka Twitter), Cena sent a one-word message reacting to his post-Royal Rumble press conference.

"LFG," wrote Cena.

Check out Cena's tweet:

The remaining five superstars for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match are yet to be revealed.

John Cena declared for the 2025 Elimination Chamber Match

John Cena has declared for the 2025 Elimination Chamber Match. After failing to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match, the former WWE World Champion claimed it is best for business if he headlines WrestleMania 41. The Franchise Player said:

"Tonight, standing in that ring, I wanted this experience to be a tour of goodwill. I've openly admitted I don't know how much I have left in the tank, and I just wanted to do something that would be nice for all of us to get together and have a good time. Unfortunately, tonight, it dawned on me that that's not best for business. What is best for business is I Main Event Wrestlemania, and what is best for business is, for the first time, I confidently say that I'm gonna win a 17th championship."

John Cena is in his final year as an active professional wrestler. The 16-time WWE World Champion has revealed his plans to retire from in-ring competition by the end of 2025. Unfortunately for The Cenation Leader, he was unsuccessful in winning his final Royal Rumble Match.

The 47-year-old superstar won his 16th and latest WWE World Championship at the 2017 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He defeated AJ Styles for the gold.

