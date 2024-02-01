15-time champion names Roman Reigns "the face of the WWE," says "someone needs to beat him"

Roman Reigns had another successful outing the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble this past weekend. A 15-time champion has now named him the face of the company and stated that someone needed to beat him. This champion was none other than Tommy Dreamer.

The Tribal Chief had arguably his toughest title defense at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight. Reigns was once again successful at retaining his title even though the odds were against him.

Roman Reigns’ work has been criticized by many in the wrestling industry. However, 15-time champion Tommy Dreamer believed that The Tribal Chief remains the face of the company. He made the comments during an episode of the Busted Open Radio.

"Honestly, I feel, still, [that] Roman is the face of the WWE," the veteran said.

He added that people complain about the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion’s part-time schedule, but no one was capable of defeating him for the title.

"I was talking about his drawing power, I was talking about the interest. I don’t care that he defends it, and they even said it on commentary. ‘You people complain that he only defends it once a month or only on PLEs.’ Well, somebody beat him. His performance at the Royal Rumble was great, and for a guy who does not wrestle that much, he still goes out there and crushes it." [H/T ewrestlingnews.com]

Roman Reigns has spent over a thousand days with a title around his waist now. It looks like there is no stopping The Tribal Chief, and the company cannot find anyone to defeat him despite having a stacked roster.

Cody Rhodes will likely challenge Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes won his second consecutive Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at a world title at WrestleMania 40. Fans can expect him to go all out this time around to finish his story.

The American Nightmare has the choice of challenging the World Heavyweight Champion or the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at The Show of Shows. It looks like he will choose the latter once again, and accomplish what he couldn’t finish at WrestleMania 39.

Fans can expect Cody Rhodes to go after Roman Reigns again as they have some unfinished business. It would make the most sense for him to defeat The Tribal Chief to win his first world title.

Do you want to see Roman Reigns keep the title for the rest of 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

