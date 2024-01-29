Cody Rhodes reacts to winning his second Royal Rumble in a row, sends a short message

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter/X to send a short message after winning his second Royal Rumble in a row.

In 2023, Rhodes entered the Royal Rumble match at #30 before eliminating Gunther to earn his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately for him, The American Nightmare was unable to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Taking to Twitter/X, Rhodes reacted to the overwhelming support from the WWE Universe after he won the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Check out Rhodes' tweet as he posted a heart emoji:

Following his victory, Rhodes immediately turned to Roman Reigns, who was keeping a close eye on the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The American Nightmare has already hinted at going after The Tribal Chief for the second year in a row.

Matt Morgan slammed WWE's decision to have Cody Rhodes win the Royal Rumble

Matt Morgan was not happy with Cody Rhodes winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan claimed that Rhodes is already super over with the WWE Universe and wanted Punk to emerge as the winner this year. He said:

"Cody's super over. So, like, I wanted Punk to win, obviously. For the most part, I think most people did. But he is so da*n over that you can't go wrong having him go over. The reason I say that is because, this sounds so weird, that was the weakest part of the night to me, was Cody going over in the Royal Rumble. He didn't need to. He didn't need to. And it was a chance to make Punk get over and put precedence on what's perceived in the WWE as a secondary title, which is Seth Rollins' title at the moment on RAW."

Morgan added:

"It would've created way more importance on that title. Are you kidding me? Everybody and their grandmother knows that it's going to be Cody versus Roman, some fashion or form, at WrestleMania. Rock on night one, Cody on night two. Great, good story. We all know it. So, he didn't need it is all I'm saying. I thought Punk, I don't think he needed it, but he kinda needed."

Rhodes is expected to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 again in another attempt to finish his story.

What were your thoughts on Cody Rhodes going back-to-back in the Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

