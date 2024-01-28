"Are you kidding me?" - Wrestling veteran slams WWE for booking Cody Rhodes to win Royal Rumble

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan slammed WWE for booking Cody Rhodes to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Having won the Men's Royal Rumble last year, The American Nightmare made history last night by winning his second consecutive one to earn another world championship shot at WrestleMania. Rhodes would most possibly go after Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again as he pointed at The Tribal Chief following his victory.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan slammed the company for booking Rhodes to win the historic match, claiming he did not need it. Instead, he disclosed that CM Punk, the last eliminated superstar, should have emerged victorious.

"Cody's super over. So, like, I wanted Punk to win, obviously. For the most part, I think most people did. But he is so da*n over that you can't go wrong having him go over. The reason I say that is because, this sounds so weird, that was the weakest part of the night to me, was Cody going over in the Royal Rumble. He didn't need to. He didn't need to. And it was a chance to make Punk get over and put precedence on what's perceived in the WWE as a secondary title, which is Seth Rollins' title at the moment on RAW," he said.

The veteran added:

"It would've created way more importance on that title. Are you kidding me? Everybody and their grandmother knows that it's going to be Cody versus Roman, some fashion or form, at WrestleMania. Rock on night one, Cody on night two. Great, good story. We all know it. So, he didn't need it is all I'm saying. I thought Punk, I don't think he needed it, but he kinda needed." [0:44 - 1:43]

Will Cody Rhodes finish his story at WWE WrestleMania 40?

Last year, Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief after interference from The Bloodline.

Since then, The American Nightmare has been engaged in other feuds against top stars such as Brock Lesnar, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Judgment Day. Nevertheless, he remained adamant about his desire to finish his story.

While the WWE Universe is still debating about the choice of the winner of the Rumble, Cody surely will have his fans backing him to go over The Tribal Chief in his second attempt at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

