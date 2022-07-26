“He did it the right way” - 15-time Champion on why he was signed to WWE by Vince McMahon

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio recalled being signed to the company by Vince McMahon.

After spending nearly five years with WCW, The Master of The 619 signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2002. Mysterio's signing surprised many because of the popular notion that the former WWE CEO was not fond of wrestlers of his stature.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Rey Mysterio stated that Bruce Prichard and Paul Heyman vouched for him with Vince McMahon. The former world champion added that WWE presented him the right way, giving importance to his Mexican background and letting him keep the mask on:

"I think he had trust in what I can bring to the table and the words of the people surrounding him, like the Bruce Prichards, and the [Paul] Heymans that said, there's something special here. On top of that, I truly believe that the mask was marketable from the get-go. He did it the right way because WCW never did it." said Mysterio. (from 2:32 to 2:57)

Could Vince McMahon be present on WWE RAW this week to celebrate Rey Mysterio's 20th anniversary?

Rey Mysterio made his debut for the Stamford-based promotion on the July 25, 2002, episode of SmackDown. He will be completing 20 years with the company on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

The company officially announced that The Master of The 619 will be celebrating his 20th anniversary on RAW. Rey is also slated to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a tag team match, where he will be teaming up with his son, Dominik.

The big question, however, is will Vince McMahon be present at the flagship show to congratulate Rey for reaching the historic feat? The former WWE CEO has appeared on RAW and SmackDown in recent weeks. However, this was before he announced his retirement.

Do you think Vince will be present on the red brand this week, amid recent misconduct allegations? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

