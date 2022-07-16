Rey Mysterio 20-year anniversary celebration officially announced for WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio will officially be celebrating his 20th anniversary in WWE in the Madison Square Garden edition of RAW on July 25.

The show is set to be a big night on the company's calendar and is set to host a celebration of one of the most iconic and legendary superstars in its history.

It will also be celebrated on the same date that Mysterio made his WWE debut against Chavo Guerrero.

We've seen many iconic superstars such as Rey Mysterio emerge from 2002 such as Randy Orton, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar. We've seen the company celebrate these stars either on WWE TV or getting mentioned over on social media. The anniversary celebration is now set to take place on MSG for the legendary masked luchador.

MSG @TheGarden



🎟: Don’t miss @reymysterio as he celebrates his 20th Anniversary as part of @WWE Monday Night Raw on Jul 25 live from The Garden! #WWERaw 🎟: go.msg.com/WWERaw Don’t miss @reymysterio as he celebrates his 20th Anniversary as part of @WWE Monday Night Raw on Jul 25 live from The Garden! #WWERaw 🎟: go.msg.com/WWERaw https://t.co/4i4oD9IGef

We're sure most superstars will be getting in line to give their respect to one of the best high flyers in wrestling history. However, we're not sure if Judgment Day stablemates Finn Bálor and Damien Priest will arrive sooner or later to crash the party.

Dominik Mysterio could betray his father Rey Mysterio on the WWE MSG RAW

As the Rey Mysterio 20th anniversary celebration approaches, we've seen Judgment Day try and turn his son over to their side. The stable has made it their mission to encourage Dominik to betray his father and join them over to the winning team.

Multiple teases have started emerging that an on-screen split could happen sooner rather than later and it seems the WWE Madison Square Garden edition of RAW could be the perfect opportunity.

Dave Meltzer recently discussed the idea of the company finally turning Dominik heel on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and giving the fans a major swerve from expectations.

“For the 7/25 Raw in MSG, Riddle & Street Profits vs. Reigns & Usos is the announced main event. That doesn’t mean it will happen, but in MSG, it’s probably more likely than another arena. The show is also being pushed at the 20th anniversary of Rey Mysterio in WWE.

It feels like if they are going to do the Dominik turn, and it’s certainly being teased hard, this ceremony would be an idea of where to do it. Plus, Vince McMahon has a special affinity for MSG so one would expect a show with more major stories coming out of it and for it to be pushed much harder than usual to draw a bigger rating.”

If a heel turn from Dominik is on the horizon, then betraying his father at his anniversary celebration show might be the best chance. We'll have to wait and see what happens on the MSG RAW episode of Rey Mysterio's 20-year anniversary celebration on July 25.

Will Dominik turn his back on his own father and join The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments

