15-year WWE veteran teases winning first title in 2 years after being drafted to RAW

The WWE Draft will essentially set the tone for an entire calendar year of programming on both RAW and SmackDown. While we saw some huge names get drafted, some went under the radar, including 22-year wrestling veteran and 15-year WWE veteran Natalya - who was drafted to Monday Night RAW. She made a big statement on Twitter after the move.

We haven't seen too much of Natalya in terms of storyline importance in the past year. However, she has long been considered one of the benchmarks of the women's division. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was already a veteran by the time many of the current top stars were just getting started. In terms of Championship success, however, her career has left a lot to be desired as she last won a title two years ago - the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Tamina.

After she was moved to RAW in the SmackDown "Low Down" episode, the veteran put out a tweet. She manifested a title she has never won - the RAW Women's Championship:

Natalya has challenged for the title before, against the likes of Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch, but always came up short.

Who were some of the other names WWE fans didn't know got drafted to RAW?

RAW will be seeing some fresh blood in the form of NXT's Apollo Crews, Zoey Stark, and JD McDonagh. The Viking Raiders will also be making the jump to the red brand while some names will be staying - such as Chelsea Green, the trio of Maximum Male Models, Dexter Lumis, Candice LeRae, etc.

With Monday Night RAW now getting a new World Heavyweight Championship, things are going to get a lot more interesting this year. As for Natalya, she has a tall order ahead of her in what is going to be an extremely competitive women's division.

Will The Queen of Harts be able to win the RAW Women's Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video These unexpected stars beat John Cena

Poll : 0 votes