16-time champion talks about the possibility of dethroning Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for years ever since he became The Tribal Chief of The Bloodline. However, no superstar has been able to pin Reigns except Jey Uso. Recently, World Heavyweight Champion spoke about finally dethroning the blue brand's champion and praised his character work.

In 2020, Roman Reigns returned from hiatus at the Biggest Party of The Summer and immediately turned heel. Later, he won the Universal Championship and became the biggest attraction of WWE for years to come as The Tribal Chief of The Bloodline.

Lately, Roman Reigns has been losing his powers after the demise of The Bloodline, and it will be interesting to see who can finally beat him for the title. Speaking on ImPaulsive, Seth Rollins talked about beating The Tribal Chief for the titles and praised his character work.

"If it's up to me, it's me. I don't know man. I'd say whoever does is primed for a rocket to the moon. I mean the guy is certainly operating on a level that very few have in the history of our industry. He really found his groove being the Tribal Chief, this kind of mob boss character. He really found it," said Rollins. [From 43:00 to 43:35]

It will be interesting to see if both stars ever step inside the squared circle for a one-on-one match.

Seth Rollins has a win over Roman Reigns when he defended the WWE Universal Championship

By the end of 2021, Brock Lesnar wasn't the only threat to Roman Reigns as the WWE Universal Champion. By the end of the year, Seth Rollins emerged as a challenger to the title on Friday Night SmackDown.

The Visionary made his way from Monday Night RAW to feud with The Tribal Chief of the brand. Rollins, with the help of Kevin Owens, was able to fend off The Usos and got a one-on-one match against Roman Reigns.

The two stars met at Royal Rumble 2022 for the Universal Championship. Unfortunately, the mind games by Seth Rollins went too far, costing him the title by the end of the match.

However, The Tribal Chief could not pin him as he was disqualified and assaulted Seth Rollins with a steel chair after the match. The Visionary got a win over the champion but couldn't leave the event with the title.

