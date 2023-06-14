16-year WWE veteran sets "a new world record"

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya recently tweeted about an impressive accomplishment of hers in the company.

The Queen of Harts has not been in her best form lately, as she has lost several crucial matches over the past few months. In her latest bout, a qualifier for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Natalya came up short against Zoey Stark.

A fan recently took to Twitter, mentioning how Natalya is the only female star in WWE history to compete in five Women's Money in the Bank Ladder matches.

"Natalya is the only woman in WWE history to compete in five women's MITB Ladder matches. 2017, 2017 [SmackDown], 2018, 2019, 2021 @NatbyNature so proud of you, Nattie!!! HISTORY MAKER."

The former Divas Champion quoted the tweet and wrote, "A new world record."

You can check out the exchange below:

Natalya signed with the Stamford-based promotion on January 5, 2007. During her 16-year tenure, she has won several titles, including the Divas Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Championship.

WWE Superstar Natalya has not been the same since her loss at Night of Champions 2023

Natalya squared off against The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Night of Champions 2023. But unfortunately for The Queen of Harts, she lost in under two minutes.

Following her string of losses in the Stamford-based promotion, Natalya took to Twitter and explained that she had not been the same since Night of Champions. The veteran added that she hoped to bounce back soon.

"I haven't been the same since Night of Champions. I've beaten myself up worse than any one else could ever beat me. I wish I knew how to turn it all around," Natalya wrote.

Fans want Natalya to regain her lost momentum on the red brand. It will be interesting to see if the former champion introduces a new gimmick in the coming weeks.

