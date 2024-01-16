17-time champion breaks silence after massive win on WWE RAW

WWE RAW featured several big matches on Monday night. The latest edition of the show saw 17-time champion Akira Tozawa score a big win for the Alpha Academy.

At the show's beginning, fans were treated to a big segment involving Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath appeared later on the show to attack Damian Priest and ensure he doesn’t cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

The women’s division also saw a couple of good matches take place. It looks like Shaynza Baszler and Zoey Stark will become the next challengers to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Meanwhile, Alpha Academy’s Akira Tozawa was booked in a big match against The Viking Raiders’ Ivar on Monday night. Ivar’s size and strength outmatched the 17-time champion throughout the contest.

Akira Tozawa did the unthinkable by picking up a monumental win on RAW. He hit a sunset flip powerbomb to pin the 304-lbs superstar.

Following his massive win, Tozawa took to Twitter to break his silence. He expressed his excitement at picking up a big win on RAW and thanked the WWE Universe in signature Alpha Academy fashion.

"I beat Ivar. THANK YOU!!!!!!! #WWERAW," he wrote.

You can see his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Alpha Academy is one of the most entertaining factions of the promotion. It’s a shame that Chad Gable and Otis haven’t held the tag team titles for a lengthy reign. The creative team could give them a well-deserved run once the unified championships are split.

Several WWE Superstars are in contention to win the 2024 Royal Rumble

The Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble could be the best of all time if the creative team books them well. There are many top stars in the race to win the matches for a chance to headline WrestleMania XL.

From the men’s side, Cody Rhodes is again a favorite to go all the way in the match. Meanwhile, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Gunther are the other superstars who are well set to compete to be crowned the Royal Rumble winner.

Meanwhile, the women’s side has big names, such as Bianca Belair, Bayley, and Becky Lynch, eyeing the top spot. It would be incredible to see any of these women win the match and headline The Show of Shows.

Who do you want to see as the Royal Rumble winner in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here