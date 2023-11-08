17-time champion sends a one-word message to Jade Cargill

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair took to social media to send a message to Jade Cargill. The two women previously crossed paths on the season premiere episode of SmackDown.

Earlier this year, Cargill departed AEW and signed with WWE. She made her on-screen debut at the Fastlane Premium Live Event and has also appeared on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Taking to Instagram, Flair reacted to Cargill's recent photo. The 17-time champion sent a one-word message.

"Woman!" Wrote Flair.

Check out a screenshot of Flair's Instagram comment and reaction to Cargill's photo:

Expand Tweet

Booker T claimed that Jade Cargill recently scouted Becky Lynch

Booker T recently claimed that Jade Cargill was scouting Becky Lynch on NXT during her NXT Women's Championship match against Lyra Valkyria.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker claimed that Cargill was scouting the now-former NXT Women's Champion ahead of a potential rivalry between the two women. He said:

"The way I saw that was she was there to watch Becky Lynch. She was just getting some insight information, some downloading, some knowledge, as far as, you know, what am I to expect perhaps when I step in the ring with The Man Becky Lynch. That's the way I saw it. I didn't see it as far as her, you know, making a move as far as, 'Man, I gotta go in there, take on the NXT ch... I didn't see it that way at all."

Lynch recently lost the NXT Women's Championship to Valkyria. On this week's RAW, she was set to compete in a Battle Royal to decide the #1 contender for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. However, before the match, Lynch was attacked by Xia Li.

Meanwhile, Cargill is yet to make her in-ring debut. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for her.

When do you think Jade Cargill will make her in-ring debut? Sound off in the comment section

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here