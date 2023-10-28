36-year-old major WWE RAW Superstar was recently scouted by Jade Cargill ahead of potential feud, claims Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Jade Cargill was scouting Becky Lynch at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Earlier this year, former TBS Champion Jade Cargill left AEW after her contract expired. A few days later, WWE announced the signing of the 31-year-old. She has since appeared on SmackDown, NXT, and Monday Night RAW. She even had confrontations with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Last Tuesday, Cargill was present at Halloween Havoc to watch the main event between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria up close. While some believe the newcomer might be targeting the NXT Women's Title, Booker T disclosed on his Hall of Fame podcast that he thinks she was scouting The Man ahead of a potential rivalry.

"The way I saw that was she was there to watch Becky Lynch. She was just getting some insight information, some downloading, some knowledge, as far as, you know, what am I to expect perhaps when I step in the ring with The Man Becky Lynch. That's the way I saw it. I didn't see it as far as her, you know, making a move as far as, 'Man, I gotta go in there, take on the NXT ch... I didn't see it that way at all," he said. [From 50:09 to 50:38]

What did Becky Lynch say about facing Jade Cargill in WWE?

Over the past decade, Becky Lynch has shared the ring with several top female superstars and legends, including Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

The Man also recently discussed possibly squaring off against Jade Cargill in an interview with the New York Post.

"[Is Jade Cargill someone you followed, and is there some intrigue for a potential match with her or something down the road?] I watch all the products. I think it's great. More women with more platforms. I think she has a lot of work to do when she gets here, but if she is willing to do that, just look at her. She's a star. It's more people for me to get in the ring with and kick their a**es," she said.

