Top RAW superstar ending Rhea Ripley's 200+ days Women's World Championship reign would cause major problem for WWE, believes Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Nia Jax deserves to win the Women's World Championship. However, he thinks that scenario would cause a problem for the company.

The Irresistible Force previously held the RAW Women's Championship for 70 days during her first stint in the Stamford-based promotion. The 39-year-old currently has another opportunity to become a world champion as she is scheduled to compete in a Fatal-Five-Way Match against Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Rhea Ripley for the latter's Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed whether Jax should have another world title run.

"You know what? I said Nia should have a run with the belt a long time ago. You know, way before she left the company and all that. But I also said if you get the belt on Nia, who's gonna beat her? Who's gonna take it away from her? It is one of those types of things. It's like, you know, booking yourself in a corner," he said. [1:05:59 - 1:06:17]

Jade Cargill wants to face Nia Jax in WWE

WWE has several powerhouse female superstars, including Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, and Nia Jax. The company also recently signed Jade Cargill after her AEW contract expired earlier this year.

In an interview with The Masked Man Show, Cargill talked about her dream opponents in the Stamford-based company. She named a few superstars, including Jax.

"There's so many damn names, there's Nia Jax, there's Rhea Ripley, there's Charlotte Flair, there's Bianca Belair. It's a lot of people, there's not just one person. I want to take them all down. Like I said, I'm creating a legacy, I'm here to take over, and make a name for myself. So whoever wants it, they can come get it," she said.

