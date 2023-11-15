17-time WWE champion was "never political" backstage, says Kurt Angle

A 17-time WWE champion was never political backstage during The Attitude Era, according to Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

The name in question is The Rock. The People's Champ joined WWE(then WWF) in 1996 and rose to superstardom in just a few years. Dwyane Johnson managed to win several titles during his illustrious career, including the WWE Championship eight times, the WCW Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship twice, and the Tag Team Championship five times.

The Rock has now turned into a full-time Hollywood star and has featured in some of the most popular movies. He recently made a one-off return to SmackDown during the writer's strike.

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer talked about the former WCW Champion. Angle mentioned that The Rock was never involved in politics backstage in WWE and always did what he was asked to do.

"Rock was never political," Angle said. "He never got involved with any of the finishes. He always did what he was told to do, and that's what I loved about Rock. He always took the high road and never tried to go behind somebody's back and get a finish changed." [H/T: Wrestling INC]

Former WWE Champion The Rock addressed his interest in politics

In a recent episode of What Now? podcast with Trever Noah, The Rock addressed his interest in politics after people started calling for him to become The President.

Dwayne Johnson said that it was an interesting poll by fans, and he felt really moved by it. The People's Champ also shared that he was visited by some political parties in 2022.

“That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that. I was really blown away and I was really honored... I’ll share this little bit with you: at the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run and if I could run."

Fans want to see the 51-year-old confront Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at some point in the future. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for him.

Do you think The Rock will dethrone Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

