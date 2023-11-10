The Rock for President? Dwayne Johnson talks about his Presidential ambitions and reasons for his statement

The Rock has always been one of the biggest stars in WWE's history. Throughout his wrestling and acting career, he's achieved success in every sphere. However, when he said he would be open to a Presidential run, it shocked fans everywhere.

There was a time when fans were clamoring for The Rock to run for President. A poll revealed that 46% of the United States citizens would support him if he ran for the role. The Rock also responded, saying he would be honored if people really wanted that.

Now, in conversation with Trevor Noah on the first episode of the What Now? podcast, he spoke about the reason for his statement. He said that he was blown away and would honor the wants of people if that's what they wanted. He was then visited by political parties asking if he wanted to run.

“That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that. I was really blown away and I was really honored... I’ll share this little bit with you: at the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run and if I could run." [31:05-31:30]

The Rock revealed he did not run because of his family and daughters, as he wanted to be there for them. At the same time, the legend did not rule it out completely, saying that if that's what the people wanted, that may happen.

The Rock's WrestleMania match may no longer be a possibility

Fans have been asking for the star to return to WWE for one big match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but at this point, it does not appear to be a possibility.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike going on, fans felt there was a possibility, but now that the strike has ended, it's expected that he will once again be busy with his Hollywood commitments.

