A popular WWE Superstar has dropped a massive tease, hinting at a potential alliance with the Wyatt Sicks. The mysterious faction has yet to show up on the blue brand after moving from RAW during the transfer window.

For the last two weeks on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair has been featured in intriguing backstage segments with Alexa Bliss, teasing a potential alliance between the two. Interestingly, the Stamford-based company has dropped several hints suggesting The Goddess could join the Wyatt Sicks.

Amid all the speculations, Charlotte Flair took to Instagram stories to tease her alliance with Alexa Bliss and the Wyatt Sicks. The 14-time Women's Champion shared an edited picture of herself alongside Bliss. The Queen also shared a message featuring the "red circle sign" associated with the faction, hinting at her unlikely union with the group.

"revel in what you are⭕," she wrote.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram story:

Charlotte Flair drops massive tease. (Picture courtesy: The Queen's Instagram story)

The Queen is among the most decorated stars on the WWE roster. She is also a two-time NXT Women's Champion in addition to her run as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Asuka.

WWE legend believes Alexa Bliss will join the Wyatt Sicks

There have been several reports and speculation about Alexa Bliss joining the Wyatt Sicks. WWE legend Matt Hardy also believes that Five Feet of Fury will align herself with the stable.

Speaking during an earlier edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran pointed out that Bliss was closely tied to Bray Wyatt while mentioning Bliss' tribute to The Fiend on her return at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Hardy stated that the former WWE RAW Women's Champion joining The Wyatt Sicks would make perfect sense.

"I mean, in so many ways, it feels correct. It feels like the right thing to do. I know she came out and had The Fiend tease that said 'FRIEND[S] 4 EVER,' 'FIEND 4 EVER,' the little writing on the jacket. I mean, she's just so closely tied to Bray. I feel like if they're gonna tease that, even with her coming out and acknowledging Bray and The Fiend, I almost feel like that is the direction they're probably gonna go in, and I almost feel like it's the direction they should go in," he said. [From 37:29 to 38:01]

You can check out the video below for Matt Hardy's comments:

The Wyatt Sicks were reportedly away from WWE programming due to an undisclosed injury to Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas). With the latter reportedly receiving medical clearance to compete inside the squared circle, the group's return should not be too far away. Only time will tell if the faction tries to rope in more members in the future.

