17-year WWE veteran has two-word reaction to being left out of Money in the Bank

A two-word reaction was shared on Twitter by former WWE Champion Sheamus after being left out of Money in the Bank.

At the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2015, Roman Reigns was about to win, but Bray Wyatt came out of nowhere and attacked Reigns. Sheamus grabbed the opportunity and was able to climb the ladder and win the Money in the Bank.

Yesterday, Sheamus took to Twitter and shared a picture of him holding the Money in the Bank briefcase and wrote, "nuff said."

Sheamus started his WWE career in 2006 under the name O'Shaunessy. He appeared on RAW as part of the security team who ejected D-Generation X from ringside. He also got a pedigree from Triple H.

Sheamus has already made a huge name for himself in WWE by winning several championships, including the WWE Championship three times, World Heavyweight Championship once, the United States Championship three times, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once, and the RAW Tag Team Championships four times.

Sheamus said that he should be the first person that WWE should think of when it comes to Money in the Bank

During an interview with Metro, Sheamus said that he thinks he should be the first one to be participating in Money in the Bank cause last time, he put on an excellent performance alongside Gunther, and no one seemed to come close to what he was doing in the ring.

"I mean, selfishly I should [be in the match]. If it’s with Ridge too, that’d be great. But listen, last time we were in Wales [for Clash at the Castle], I tore the bleeding roof off the place. Nobody came close. Roman, Drew didn’t come close – and it was built around that match. Nobody came close to [me and GUNTHER]. Every time I’m in there, I blow the roof off the place... I should be the first person they’re thinking of – especially when a pay-per-view comes to Europe like that. So yeah, a hundred percent, I should be in there," Sheamus said.

Sheamus will be competing on tonight's SmackDown alongside his Brawling Brutes teammate Ridge Holland in a match to decide the number one contender for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

