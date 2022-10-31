18-year veteran seemingly quashes potential return to Triple H led WWE

Despite WWE's recent rise in popularity with Triple H at the helm, it seems as though former Superstar Matt Cardona (a.k.a Zack Ryder) will not be returning any time soon.

Following the sudden and shocking retirement of Vince McMahon, The Game took over the 77-year-old's creative responsibilities as well as signing new superstars. Since being released by WWE in 2020, Cardona has gone on to establish himself as one of the industry's most popular performers.

With a career resurgence, many are expecting him to return to the company. However, the former United States Champion stated on social media that his WWE character is dead.

"Zack Ryder is dead. Long live Matt Cardona!" The former WWE star tweeted.

Since taking over as head of WWE creative, many former stars have made their returns, including Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross and many more.

Would Matt Cardona answer a call from Triple H?

Despite his seemingly firm stance on wanting to remain on the independent scene, the 37-year old is still a big admirer of the way The King of Kings handles his business.

Speaking to the Metro, Cardona was asked if he had any aspirations to make it back to the bright lights of World Wrestling Entertainment.

"I'm not trying to get back to WWE," Cardona said. "But I'd lying if I said I never wanted to have a WrestleMania moment again, or I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden – of course I would. If Triple H called me right now, if I had that 203 – that's the area code for Stamford, Connecticut – of course I'd pick up. But right now, I'm focusing on being the best me possible, and having the most fun possible, and making the most money possible." [H/T Metro]

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion is currently signed to Impact Wrestling and National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). A possible factor that may lead to Cardona returning is the fact that his wife and fellow wrestler, Chelsea Green, has recently been rumored to be making her comeback to WWE.

What other former Superstars would you like to see return to Triple H's WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes