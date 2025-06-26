19-year-old WWE talent confirms return during Goldberg's match (Exclusive)

Goldberg is set to face Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, in what is expected to be an intense match. His son, Gage Goldberg, recently responded to questions about his presence in the arena during the event.

Ad

Gage has previously been featured in the Stamford-based promotion's programming, making short appearances. Last year at Bad Blood, he was present when the Ring General taunted Goldberg, and the situation escalated to the two stars calling each other out. With their showdown finally being scheduled, fans are excited to see which of them will stand tall after all is said and done.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Gage talked about what advice he would give to his father before the match.

Ad

Trending

"Prepare as hard as you can, like get your mindset right, get ready to kick some a**. But I mean that would be my mindset too, so I am really just relaying the same message that I would give myself." [3:45 onwards]

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

He also confirmed that he will be attending the fight along with his mother.

"Oh yeah, I will be there. Yeah, we (Gage and his mother) will be there." [4:00 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Goldberg may not retire after facing Gunther in WWE

According to Gage, it is quite possible that his father will continue to wrestle even after facing Gunther at WWE SNME.

Speaking in the same interview with Bill Apter, the 19-year-old talked about his father's desire to stay in the ring, and stated:

"I couldn't even tell you because he has, I wish I had his confidence, 100%. Because he has like, anything can happen to him, and it would just go right over his head. He is still confident as ever, and win or lose, he is gonna get the itch again that he wants to stay in the ring." [3:16 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Goldberg and Gunther in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!