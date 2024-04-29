19-year-veteran wrestler retires after unsanctioned street fight; he just wrestled his last show

A 19-year-veteran wrestler just decided to retire and ended his career on a high.

Brian Anthony, who is well known for being a veteran of North East Wrestling, retired today. The star has faced several top names in the past, including Cody Rhodes, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Matt and Jeff Hardy, The Hurricane, among many others.

He has been a mainstay on North East Wrestling for well over a decade. After starting with them in 2007, he has been a consistent part of the promotion for the last 17 years. Having started his career under The Four Horseman's Paul Roman, he received training from the best of the best before launching straight into wrestling top names.

Brian Anthony finally ended his career at this week's North East Wrestling show. He wrestled Vito in an Unsanctioned Danbury Street Fight and was able to get away with the major win on the night. He was heralded by the NEW faithful as he pulled off that last dive that ended the match.

It was a shot where Vito was put on a table, and Anthony climbed to the top rope to hit the elbow and put him through it. That was all he needed, as he finished off his career once and for all.

He was happy with it, too, tweeting out that he couldn't have asked for a better ending.

Brian Anthony might have other roles other than a wrestler

With Anthony calling a close to his career, he could very well end up working backstage or in other roles in wrestling.

As a wrestler, he dedicated most of his life to North East Wrestling, so it remains to be seen if they decide to retain him in some role or the other, as he has finally ended his active in-ring career.

We at Sportskeeda wish Brian Anthony well as he begins his next chapter.