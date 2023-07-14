19-year WWE veteran finally shares when he will slow down his in-ring schedule  

A long WWE career can take a toll on anyone, and eventually, everyone must slow down their in-ring careers as they grow older. But stars can be stubborn and keep going even when the time has come to step away. However, for The Miz, there's a plan in place already for when he will slow down his in-ring career.

The Miz is one of the top stars in WWE's history. Even though he has lost a lot of matches in recent months, the star's resume in the company speaks for itself as well. Despite the losses, he has still maintained himself as relevant, which is a credit to his ability.

The star recently won his first match of the year on RAW.

Now, speaking on Busted Open Radio (h/t Wrestling News), the star has disclosed when he plans on slowing down his in-ring work for WWE. He said he would listen to his body but at this time, he does not feel the need as he is putting together matches that are main event level.

“Whenever my body tells me I need to start slowing down, but right now I feel like I’m still in my prime. I feel like I’m putting together matches that are main event caliber. I feel like I’m bringing out new things, things that people haven’t seen before.”

He said that now was not the time as the current youth movement in WWE was revitalizing him.

The Miz feels WWE is going through a boom of interest at the moment

The veteran star also spoke about how there was a lot more interest in WWE at the moment and how they were sold out in most of their shows, no matter how remote the location.

"I think the product right now is at its highest. I mean, you look at the crowds, I mean, we're sold out everywhere. This is the first time where sometimes when you know you ask, 'Can I get some tickets? 'They're like, 'Sorry, we're sold out', and it's like, 'Wait, what? Are you kidding me? We're in Savannah, Georgia. What do you mean we're sold out?' It's like, 'Yeah, we're sold out.' It's been incredible."

Things have certainly been going well for the company, which has set several highest-grossing appearances in different markets over the past few months.

