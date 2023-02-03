WWE reports the highest revenue in company's history in 2022

WWE recently released its end-of-the-year financials and it shows that the company had its highest revenue in history.

WWE had a hot start to 2022 with the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 38 being hugely successful. Mania in particular was a winner as it became the company's highest-grossing and most-attended event in history. Attendance for house shows and weekly television was also up as renewed fan interest and zero COVID restrictions helped lead to a ton of sellouts.

Now it seems as if the company's history-making 2022 will continue. According to their report, they posted revenue of $1.3 billion for 2022, with $325.3 million of that coming in the final quarter. It is noted that Crown Jewel was the promotion's most internationally viewed event ever.

"Revenue increased 18% to $1.3 billion, the highest in the Company’s history. Operating income increased 11% to a record $283.3 million. Adjusted OIBDA increased 19% to a record $384.6 million. Returned $75.7 million of capital to shareholders, including share repurchases and dividends paid." the report stated.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston As expected, WWE reports net income for 2022 of $195.6 million.



Annual revenue of $1.2915 billion.



Both are new records for the company even when adjusting for inflation. As expected, WWE reports net income for 2022 of $195.6 million.Annual revenue of $1.2915 billion.Both are new records for the company even when adjusting for inflation. https://t.co/8Q1s6OR3lN

WWE is already off to a hot start for 2023

While 2022 may have been an incredible year for the company, 2023 looks to be off to an even hotter start. Last Saturday's Royal Rumble premium live event pulled in $7.7 million just at the gate, which is an all-time record. Meanwhile, sponsorship revenue was up a staggering 200% and merchandise sales up 135%.

Triple H touted these numbers at the post-Royal Rumble press conference. The show's big angle featuring Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and The Bloodline did over 20 million views across all social media platforms. They pulled in another 26.5 million views for Logan Paul and Ricochet's crazy Rumble spot, one that Elon Musk even wrote about on Twitter.

Do you think WWE can top their 2022 revenue in 2023? Sound off in the comments below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes