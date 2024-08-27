2 absent major WWE Superstars will return after Roman Reigns makes his comeback, says analyst

Roman Reigns was destroyed on SmackDown nearly two weeks ago and is expected to be off WWE TV for a while. A WWE analyst recently claimed two absent superstars could return after The Original Tribal makes his comeback.

The superstars in question are none other than Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga destroyed the multi-time tag team champion on the first SmackDown after WrestleMania XL. He has been absent since. Meanwhile, The Bloodline annihilated The Wiseman in late June on the blue brand after he refused to acknowledge Sikoa as his Tribal Chief.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts claimed The Original Tribal Chief must return before Heyman and Jimmy make their comeback, stating that it would make no sense otherwise:

"Realistically, I don't think we can get Paul Heyman returning without Roman Reigns. I kinda wonder if we can get Jimmy Uso returning without Roman Reigns unless Jimmy Uso is gonna be doing something completely different, which wouldn't make a lick of sense. It kinda feels like we gotta wait until the OTC comes back for all of those pieces to come into effect," he said. [32:46 - 33:07]

Paul Heyman recently addressed when he will return to WWE TV

During a recent interview with Sam Roberts at the Fanatics Fest NYC event, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman discussed when he would return to television after being taken out by The Bloodline.

The Wiseman stated that he would return when he can add to Roman Reigns and not "ride coattails and hang off of his glory":

"I will come back when it's relevant for me to come back. When I need to come back, when I can add to Roman Reigns and not just ride coattails and hang off of his glory. [...] I wanna do something that contributes and makes you sit there and say, 'I love Roman Reigns, but my god I love him so much more when he's with The Wiseman Paul Heyman,'" he said.

Sam Roberts recently predicted that the Bloodline civil war would truly start at Survivor Series with Roman Reigns potentially reuniting with the original faction members to fight Solo Sikoa's group. It would be interesting to see if Paul Heyman would be by The Original Tribal Chief's side if that happens.

