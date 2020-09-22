The Young Bucks recently took a shot at Vince McMahon's pitch that he made to FTR back in 2019, when the duo had a meeting with the WWE Chairman. The AEW tag team took to Twitter and posted a screengrab of an old tweet in which they had stated that they would wrestle FTR fka The Revival one day. The stars have finally aligned now that FTR is a part of All Elite Wrestling.

FTR's Dax Harwood noticed the tweet and had a message for The Young Bucks. He said that FTR spent a lot of money to get out of their WWE deal to make their way to AEW in order to have the dream match. He also added that The Young Bucks were too scared to come to WWE to face FTR.

The Young Bucks fired back with a hilarious picture, which shows the duo wearing the attire that was pitched to FTR by Vince McMahon. Check out the exchange below:

Well, if we went there, you guys would’ve looked like this... https://t.co/JtpdQaFLPD pic.twitter.com/lkh66siD04 — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) September 22, 2020

The Young Bucks alluded to an idea Vince McMahon pitched to FTR during their meeting

Back in 2019, FTR had a meeting with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, in which the WWE Chairman tried his best to make them stay with the company. Vince pitched a new gimmick to them, which would have seen them wearing an attire similar to what The Young Bucks are rocking in their tweet.

FTR agreed to the same, but made it clear that they weren't renewing their WWE deal. The pitch was dropped as a result and FTR was soon taken off WWE TV. They were let go months later, following which they made their debut in AEW.