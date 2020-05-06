Vince McMahon

The Revival, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, was among the talents that were recently released by WWE. The 2-time RAW Tag Team Champions went on to change their name from The Revival to The Revolt. On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, hosted by none other than All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho, The Revolt opened up on their release, among other things.

Recently, some pictures got leaked on social media, featuring what seemed to be The Revival's new gimmick in WWE. The ridiculous outfits were heavily slammed and made fun of on social media. Cash Wheeler has now opened up on what happened when Vince McMahon showed them those pictures in a meeting.

We sat down, and Vince hands us these. I'll put my hand on the Bible, and tell you right now, I laughed out loud in front of everybody. It was me and David, Vince, Bruce Prichard, and Corino. They were all serious, they told us why they though that would be a good idea.

Here, you can check out the leaked photos-

This was Vince McMahon’s plan to repackage The Revival as a comedy team. New music. New gear. Smfh pic.twitter.com/BHPeg2IewZ — Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) April 18, 2020

The Revolt agreed to don the gimmick, but weren't ready to renew their WWE contracts

Cash further stated that they told Vince and everyone that this was a bad gimmick, but they were ready to do it. They added that they weren't renewing their contracts, and wanted out when their deals expired. Days later, they received a phone call from WWE, informing them that they had been pulled from every event going forward.