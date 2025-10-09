  • home icon
  • 2 Beloved Ex-WWE Stars Advertised For Return At Crown Jewel After Being Let Go Earlier This Year; One Star Responds

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 09, 2025 04:09 GMT
Triple H would be the one in charge of bringing them back (Credit: WWE.com)
In a huge twist, two beloved WWE stars who were let go after their contracts expired earlier tis year, are advertised for the upcoming Crown Jewel. One of the stars has responded as well.

Crown Jewel is set to be a huge show, taking place in Australia over this weekend. The SmackDown and RAW shows bookending the event will also take place there. Now, in a program that has been revealed by a fan, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are advertised for the show. Both stars were part of the company until recently, when they were let go after their contract expired. Both stars had been hoping to get a favorable new contract with the company, but it did not happen.

A fan pointed out that both Karrion Kross and Scarlett were advertised on the program for the show. However, they are not going to be there. Scarlett replied to the fan, taking it in good humor, saying that at least they had made the program if not the actual event.

She then asked the fan to bring the WWE program to an indie event, and they would sign it. If Triple H is actually bringing them back for the event, there has been no indication of it.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

"Hey at least we made the Crown Jewel program. 😂 Bring it to an indie show and we’ll sign it."
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux spoke about their time in WWE recently

Scarlett Bordeaux revealed that she did not appreciate the way that the company had treated her. She said that AJ Styles had to fight for her to be in a WWE segment, where she was not originally planned.

"A few months went by, [and] AJ is supposed to be in this backstage [segment] with us. And he's like, 'Doesn't make sense that you're not in this.' And I'm like, 'Well, that's what I thought, too. But every week they said no.' AJ went to the office, got approved that I could be in it later on, we shoot [sic] that. And one of the producers comes up to me and says, 'How did you sneak yourself in there?'"

The stars are now doing well on the indies.

