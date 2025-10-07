Scarlett reveals how WWE mistreated her; AJ Styles had to fight for her

Former WWE Superstars Scarlett Bordeaux (aka Scarlett) and Karrion Kross parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year. Recently, The Smokeshow revealed how she was mistreated in World Wrestling Entertainment and how AJ Styles had to fight for her.
In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Scarlett Bordeaux discussed how she was written off television for three months, and Kross had to ask every week why she wasn't featured in his segments. The duo's queries were seemingly ignored by officials. She further disclosed that veterans like AJ Styles and The Miz always fought for her and Kross.
Bordeaux revealed that Kross was once scheduled for a segment with Styles, but she was not set to be part of it. The Phenomenal One noticed it and went to the office and got her on board. However, later on, a WWE producer asked The Smokeshow how she "sneaked" into the segment.
"A few months went by, [and] AJ is supposed to be in this backstage [segment] with us. And he's like, 'Doesn't make sense that you're not in this.' And I'm like, 'Well, that's what I thought, too. But every week they said no.' AJ went to the office, got approved that I could be in it later on, we shoot [sic] that. And one of the producers comes up to me and says, 'How did you sneak yourself in there?'" Bordeaux said (H/T: chrisvanvliet.com)
Karrion Kross talked about potentially going back to WWE
In the same interview, Scarlett's husband and former NXT Champion, Karrion Kross, was asked about a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion. The Doom Walker revealed that he was "perturbed" by his last conversation with the sports entertainment juggernaut. Hence, he was unsure whether he would re-sign with the company if an offer was made.
Following their WWE release, the power couple has started working on the independent circuit. It will be thrilling to see how Scarlett and Kross approach their run on the indies in the coming months.
