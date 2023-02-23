"+2 for the bump to Fatherhood stat!" - Former champion reacts to his rating in WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 is slated to be released on March 17, 2023. The popular video game will drop right in the middle of the road to WrestleMania.

Last year's iteration of the game received rave reviews from fans and critics. Many are hopeful that the franchise will continue to go in the right direction this year, but fans were underwhelmed by the recent roster reveal for 2K23.

Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano received a boost in his rating from last year, despite spending nine months as a free agent. Johnny Wrestling took to Twitter to react to his rating and noted that he is on pace to reach 99 overall by 2K33.

"The new model looks sick! I was an 82 last year and basically did nothing for 9 months, so in my head canon.. I got a +2 for the bump to Fatherhood stat! #WWE2K23. We are also right on pace for that 99 overall in #2K33! @WWEgames," tweeted Johnny Gargano.

Johnny Gargano breaks down his stats in WWE 2K23

RAW stars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae welcomed a newborn son to their family last year. Both superstars debuted on the main roster in 2022, and are featured regularly on Monday nights.

Gargano continued to claim that his powers as a father have increased his rating in the game and detailed his skills. His "Dad Strength" rating is an impressive 87 but isn't where he shines the most.

According to himself, Johnny clocks in at an astounding 96 at Diaper Changing, and has a remarkable 99 rating at protective reflexes.

"Dad Strength - 87, Diaper Changing - 96, Reflexes when baby randomly attempts to do something to cause itself bodily harm - 99," tweeted Johnny Wrestling.

Gargano competed in the United States Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday night but was eliminated by The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. It will be interesting to see if the promotion has something planned for Johnny Wrestling and The Poison Pixie at WrestleMania 39.

Are you excited about WWE 2K23? Sound off in the comments section below.

