Bray Wyatt and 5 other superstars not included in WWE 2K23's roster

The much anticipated WWE 2K23 video game is set to be released on March 14th. Last year's iteration of the game received rave reviews and wrestling fans are looking forward to the game on the road to WrestleMania.

However, many fans were disappointed with the game's roster reveal earlier today. There are several omissions from the initial roster and the missing superstars will hopefully be added to the game in future DLC packs.

Listed below are superstars not included in WWE 2K23's initial roster.

#6. Bray Wyatt will not be available at WWE 2K23's launch

Bray Wyatt made his epic return to WWE last October at the conclusion of Extreme Rules. He finally stepped back into the ring in WWE's first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble and defeated LA Knight.

Many wrestling fans were hopeful that Bray would be included in the game's launch as he returned several months ago. Several superstars that returned after Wyatt were included on the initial roster for the game.

#5. Hit Row

The entire Hit Row faction will not be available to play on March 14th. Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and B-Fab were brought back to the company by Triple H last year and have found very little success on SmackDown.

However, they were brought back to the company last August and many fans feel that 2K had more than enough time to include the group in the game. Time will tell if Top Dolla's conspiracy theories will eventually make it into the game.

#4. Candice LeRae

Macho T @ItsMachoT



Red = Superstars Removed, that were in 2K22

Blue = NEW

Grey = Not yet known



Here's a 2K22 vs #WWE2K23 Roster comparison.
Red = Superstars Removed, that were in 2K22
Blue = NEW
Grey = Not yet known

Candice LeRae returned to the company last year after welcoming a newborn son to her family. Her husband, Johnny Gargano, also returned to the promotion last year and was initially left out of today's roster reveal. Johnny Wrestling took to Twitter to clear things up, but The Poison Pixie remains left out of the game.

LeRae has been followed around by Nikki Cross in recent weeks on the red brand. Nikki Cross is also not a part of the game's launch, but her old Nikki A.S.H. character is.

#3. Uncle Howdy

Wrasslin' Empire @wrasslinempire BRAY WYATT WATCHES AS UNCLE HOWDY LAUNCHES HIMSELF ONTO LA KNIGHT!!

Uncle Howdy has tormented LA Knight and Alexa Bliss in recent months on WWE television but will not be a part of the video game at launch. Although the mysterious figure is yet to wrestle a match in the company, he is regularly featured on television and attacked LA Knight at the Royal Rumble.

It will be interesting to see if Uncle Howdy makes his way into the game in the future after it is revealed who is behind the mask.

#2. Bronson Reed

Triple H brought Bronson Reed back to WWE in December 2022 after the company released him in 2021. Bronson spent some time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and IMPACT before re-signing in December.

The 34-year-old's absence from the game's initial roster makes sense, but he should be included soon as he will be vying for the United States Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber.

#1. Naomi

Leon4Love @WonderBoyAction How times have change in WWE 2K games
2K19 vs 2K22 vs 2K23. I'm happy Kayden is making her 2K debut finally. I am sad that Sasha and Naomi are not returning in 2K23. I really wish Jacqueline and Alicia Fox were brought back for 2K23

Naomi will not be included in 2K23 at launch. The former SmackDown Women's Champion walked out of the company alongside Sasha Banks last May. Sasha showed up at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and challenged KAIRI to a match for the IWGP Women's Championship.

The title match will take place at Battle in the Valley this Saturday, the same day as Elimination Chamber. Naomi is yet to appear in another promotion and fans are hopeful that she will return to the company. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old will not be a part of the roster when the game launches next month.

