Former WWE star Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) and Naomi set to appear at upcoming event

Mercedes Moné, formely known as Sasha Banks, is set to appear at a non-wrestling convention in March alongside her former tag team partner Naomi.

The Boss joined New Japan Pro Wrestling/Stardom after parting ways with WWE last year. She made her debut last month at Wrestle Kingdom 17. She confronted KAIRI following her IWGP Women's Championship match against Tam Nakano.

Her Boss N Glow tag partner Naomi hasn't been seen since they walked out of WWE in May 2022 during an episode of RAW. They were suspended by the company and stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship due to their actions.

The Emerald City Comic Con announced on Twitter that Mercedes Moné and Naomi will appear at its event in Seattle on March 4th and 5th this year.

"Welcome to ECCC, Trinity Fatu (Naomi)! Trinity and her bestie, Mercedes Varnado, are tag-teaming Seattle March 4 and 5. Meet this duo at the brand-new Seattle Convention Center Summit building," the tweet read.

WWE Legend Mickie James says she would love to wrestle Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks)

The Boss is one of the biggest female wrestlers in the industry right now. She has headlined WrestleMania, held multiple titles, and has wrestled notable stars such as Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

During an interview with Ella Jay of SEScoops, current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James expressed interest in sharing the ring with Sasha Banks.

"I’ve never had a singles match with Sasha [Banks] and I would really, really love to have a singles match with Mercedes. We could just book it at my house [in the barn]. I’ll send her the address. I’ll set up the ring," said James.

Mercedes Moné is currently scheduled to collide with KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

